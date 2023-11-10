Jimmy Fallon on Thursday joked about this week’s Donald Trump-less GOP presidential primary debate featuring “name-calling, wild rants and personal attacks.”
“The Tonight Show” host imagined the former president’s response.
“Game recognize game, game recognize game,” he said, imitating Trump who ditched the debate to hold a rally of his own.
Fallon also suggested why the debate was one-of-a-kind.
“It was the first time a Trump rally was the less chaotic event,” he cracked.
