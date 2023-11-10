What's Hot

Jimmy Fallon Jabs GOP Wannabes With Donald Trump Rally Taunt

The "Tonight Show" host also imagined the former president's response to the chaotic third Republican presidential primary debate.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon on Thursday joked about this week’s Donald Trump-less GOP presidential primary debate featuring “name-calling, wild rants and personal attacks.”

“The Tonight Show” host imagined the former president’s response.

“Game recognize game, game recognize game,” he said, imitating Trump who ditched the debate to hold a rally of his own.

Fallon also suggested why the debate was one-of-a-kind.

“It was the first time a Trump rally was the less chaotic event,” he cracked.

Watch the video here:

