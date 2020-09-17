President Donald Trump’s town hall on ABC this week was so bonkers that it was comedy fodder for a second night on Wednesday.

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon compared Trump’s performance to a couple of popular sitcoms. (Watch below.)

“President Trump was in Philadelphia for a town hall on ABC called ‘The President and the People,’ and if you’re wondering how he did, ABC is now calling the town hall ‘disaster-ish,’” Fallon joked.

He was just warming up.

“It was a rough night for Trump,” Fallon continued. “Usually when someone gets beat up that much in Philly, they get sent to live with their auntie and uncle in Bel-Air.”

Fresh Prince for the win:

Here’s the opening sequence for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” to jog your memory: