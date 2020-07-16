Jimmy Fallon Stews Over Donald Trump's Goya Foods Photo Op

President Donald Trump’s thumbs-up photo of Goya food products got Jimmy Fallon simmering mad on Wednesday. (Watch the clip above.)

After some people on social media called for a boycott of Goya because its CEO praised the president, Trump posed with several products from the Hispanic food company lined up on his Oval Office desk.

“Well at least that’s one Mexican wall Trump’s managed to build,” the “Tonight Show” host joked on Wednesday.

The president’s advertising-like pitch followed daughter Ivanka Trump also acting as a Goya spokeswoman by posing with a can of its beans and the tagline, “If it’s Goya, it has to be good” (plus its Spanish translation).

The elder Trump tweeted that despite the social media uproar, “the radical left smear machine backfired” and that “people are buying” Goya products “like crazy!”

Cracked Fallon: “Americans are like, ‘We’re buying canned food like crazy because we’re living in the apocalypse!’”

“We have a raging pandemic on our hands and he’s practicing for ‘Supermarket Sweep.’” the host sniped.

