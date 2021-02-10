Jimmy Fallon Eviscerates Donald Trump's Impeachment Lawyer

Bruce Castor earned poor reviews for his rambling delivery and irrelevant personal anecdotes on the first day of the former president’s second impeachment trial ― but Fallon may have delivered the worst insults of all:

“If the Senate had an orchestra pit, they’d be playing him off,” the host cracked.

“Given who his boss is, I’m pretty sure that that was his opening and closing statement,” Fallon continued.

“Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani was watching like, ‘Damn, this guy’s good.’”