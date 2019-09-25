“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon donned his bright yellow wig and orange spray tan again on Tuesday night to do his best take on President Donald Trump reacting to the news of the impeachment probe.

Fallon’s Trump staged an address at the “United Nations,” thanking attendees for gathering with him during the “last 4 to 6 hours of my presidency.”

“Who knew you make one phone call blackmailing a foreign leader and everyone acts like you made one phone call blackmailing a foreign leader?” he asked.

“I guess it’s like the old saying. Collude once, shame on me. Collude twice, why not collude a third time?”

Watch the faux Trump make his U.N. address, fake eyebrows and all, in the clip above.