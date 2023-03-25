What's Hot

Jimmy Fallon Has Perfect Analogy For Donald Trump 'Indictment Watch'

The "Tonight Show" host likened it to a viral video.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Friday joked about the current non-indictment of Donald Trump, despite the former president’s claims.

Trump last weekend suggested he’d be arrested Tuesday following the Manhattan district attorney’s office investigation into hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels. But he remains uncharged.

“It’s day four of ‘Trump Indictment Watch 2023’ and … still nothing,” said Fallon. “It feels like one of those viral videos that says, ‘Wait for it,’ and two minutes (later) you’re like, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to wait anymore.’”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

