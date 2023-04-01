What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Buries His Head In His Hands Over New Donald Trump Gaffe

The "Tonight Show" host suggested a title for a new Trump book and dished out some relatively “good news” for the former president.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump’s furious response on social media to being charged in the Stormy Daniels hush money case saw him spell “indicted” as “indicated.”

The typo prompted “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon to bury his head in his hands.

“When asked how he’ll plead, Trump wrote ‘nut gravy,’” Fallon joked on Friday.

The late-night comedian also suggested a title for a new Trump book and dished out some relatively “good news” for the ex-POTUS.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

