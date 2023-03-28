“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Monday imagined how Donald Trump’s staff tried to keep the former president on message during his weekend campaign rally in Waco, Texas.
Parody footage showed Trump being assisted by images on a teleprompter, one of which mocked his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. as a “tool.”
Fallon also came up with a new nickname for Trump and allies Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), rock musician Ted Nugent and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell.
Watch the video: