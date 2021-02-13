Attorneys for Donald Trump wrapped up their defense of the ex-president for inciting the U.S. Capitol riot in under four hours on Friday.

They had been allotted 16 hours to present their case at Trump’s Senate second impeachment trial.

On Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon suggested why Trump’s lawyers had concluded so fast.

“Apparently Trump wants to roll over the extra minutes into next month’s impeachment trial,” the comedian cracked.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here: