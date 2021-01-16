Jimmy Fallon Imagines The Letters The Trumps Could Leave For The Bidens

President Donald Trump is reportedly undecided about leaving a letter for his successor, Joe Biden, in the Resolute Desk when he leaves office on Wednesday.

But if Trump does decide to carry on the presidential tradition, then “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon has an idea of what he may write.

Fallon joked on Friday that Trump may “pull a ‘Sex And The City’ and leave a post-it that says, ’I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me.’”

First lady Melania Trump, meanwhile, may leave future first lady Jill Biden “the same letter that (former FLOTUS) Michelle Obama left for her,” Fallon joked, a reference to Melania Trump’s 2016 plagiarism of a speech by her predecessor.

Watch Fallon’s monologue here: