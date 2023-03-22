What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Finds A Legal Reason For Donald Trump’s Meltdowns

The "Tonight Show" host zinged Donald Trump Jr. with an "indictment bracket."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday joked about why former President Donald Trump could be melting down so often ahead of his expected indictment.

It’s so he can be tried as a juvenile, Fallon cracked about Trump’s possible looming arrest as part of a probe into a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

Fallon also highlighted the irony of Trump possibly being charged on a Wednesday, aka Hump Day, and zinged Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., while filling in an “indictment bracket.”

Watch the video here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

