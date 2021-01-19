ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Fallon Suggests The 'Sweet' Reason Donald Trump Won't Pardon His Kids

In the final hours of his presidency, Trump is "signing pardons with both hands," joked "The Tonight Show" host.

Jimmy Fallon on Monday jabbed President Donald Trump for the president’s reported plan to grant 100 pardons and commutations on his final full day in office.

“The Tonight Show” host joked that, with little time left before Trump leaves the White House, he is “now signing pardons with both hands.”

But Fallon doubted Trump would extend clemency to his relatives or himself.

“Actually it’s kind of sweet. Trump told his kids, ‘When I go down for tax fraud, I want you all to be in prison with me,’” the late night host cracked.

