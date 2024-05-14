EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallon2024 elections

Jimmy Fallon Thinks This Will Be Donald Trump's Next Unhinged Rally Shout-Out

“What is going on? What is going on? What is going on?" asked the "Tonight Show" host.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump’s New Jersey rally tribute to the “late, great Hannibal Lecter” inspired Jimmy Fallon to imagine other wild shout-outs from the former president.

“What is going on? What is going on? What is going on?” Fallon said Monday after airing footage of Trump giving props to the fictional serial killer played by Anthony Hopkins in “The Silence Of The Lambs.”

“I’m no political expert but maybe don’t keep saying ‘the late great Hannibal Lecter,’” the “Tonight Show” host suggested before airing a spoof video of Trump at a rally appearing to say nice things about other movie villains ― such as Darth Vader, Voldemort and the shark from “Jaws.”

Watch the video here:

