Jimmy Fallon Says There's Only 1 Mocking Reason For 'Desperate' Trump's Campaign

The "Tonight Show" host also predicted the former president's next move in his civil fraud case.
Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday mocked “desperate” Donald Trump’s inability to post the bond to appeal his $464 million civil fraud verdict.

“The Tonight Show” host joked about presumptive GOP nominee Trump being “this close to starting a GoFraudMe” as New York Attorney General Letitia James is able next week to start the process of seizing his assets.

“Don’t be shocked in a couple months if you walk by Trump Tower and it’s a 50-story Spirit Halloween,” Fallon added.

Fallon later noted how Trump could lose his properties in the case.

“At this point Trump is running for the White House because he literally needs a house,” he mocked.

Watch Fallon’s monologue here:

