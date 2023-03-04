“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Friday highlighted what he thinks is strange about Donald Trump’s reported plan to amp up his name-calling of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his potential rival for the GOP 2024 presidential candidacy.

“It’s weird when a guy goes on a name-calling spree against someone who has almost the same name,” said Fallon.

He then mimicked Trump:

“What kind of a crazy name is Ronald? That’s the dumbest name I’ve ever heard, Ronald. Imagine if I called myself Ronald Trump Jr.?”

Trump has already tried out mocking DeSantis with the monikers “Ron DeSanctimonious” and “Meatball Ron,” but neither has really stuck.

Fallon added another suggestion to the pot.