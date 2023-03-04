What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy FallonRon DeSantis

Jimmy Fallon Points Out ‘Weird' Thing About Donald Trump’s Name-Calling Of Ron DeSantis

The "Tonight Show" host also suggested another mocking moniker the former president could use on his potential 2024 Republican candidate rival.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Friday highlighted what he thinks is strange about Donald Trump’s reported plan to amp up his name-calling of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his potential rival for the GOP 2024 presidential candidacy.

“It’s weird when a guy goes on a name-calling spree against someone who has almost the same name,” said Fallon.

He then mimicked Trump:

“What kind of a crazy name is Ronald? That’s the dumbest name I’ve ever heard, Ronald. Imagine if I called myself Ronald Trump Jr.?”

Trump has already tried out mocking DeSantis with the monikers “Ron DeSanctimonious” and “Meatball Ron,” but neither has really stuck.

Fallon added another suggestion to the pot.

Watch the video here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

