Jimmy Fallon Blasts Trump For His Needy Seat Demands At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Jimmy Fallon slammed former President Donald Trump for bragging about where he would’ve sat during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday ― had he been invited.

“No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there...” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to reports, the seating arrangement was due to Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s later arrival to Westminster Abbey following traffic hiccups in London.

Fallon joked that Trump wanted one of the closest views you can get at a funeral.

“At funerals, Trump demands to be seated right on top of the coffin or he won’t show up. I don’t care if it’s open or closed,” Fallon said.

Fallon also quipped about Trump’s claim that “LOCATION IS EVERYTHING” in his fantasy about having a better seat than Biden.

“Biden was like, ‘He’s right. Whether it’s funerals or classified documents, location is everything,’” Fallon said.