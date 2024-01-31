EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallonthe tonight show

Jimmy Fallon Takes Sly Dig At Trump's Stock Market Claim And Crowd Warms To It

The "Tonight Show" host mocked the former president's effort to take credit for the market upswing.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jimmy Fallon taunted Donald Trump on Tuesday for claiming that the recent record highs in the stock market are due to him. (Watch the video below.)

The criminally indicted former president, who hasn’t been in office for three years, claimed that investors were encouraged by polls showing he will win in 2024, driving the market up.

“The Tonight Show” host took Trump’s twisted logic a step further.

“Trump was like, ’If I had not not lost the election, this never would have happened,” Fallon joked.

The audience got it, it seemed, but the host emphasized the “not not” one more time to make sure the zinger, aimed at Trump’s election denial, landed.

“Even crazier,” Fallon added, “Trump said, ’Eric and Don Jr., that’s all Biden’s fault.”

Fast-forward to 1:35 for Fallon’s market mockery:

Support HuffPost
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot