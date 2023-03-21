Jimmy Fallon Jabs Donald Trump Jr. In Picture Breakdown Of His Dad’s Woes

Jimmy Fallon dedicated a large chunk of his “Tonight Show” monologue on Monday to mocking the expected indictment of former President Donald Trump over a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

“You’ve got to give it to him. It’s not often that everyone sends out a save-the-date for their own arrest,” Fallon cracked about Trump’s announcement at the weekend that he’d be indicted Tuesday.

“Police are going to be like, ‘You have the right to remain silent — now, but also in general. Just think about it. Just something to think about,’” Fallon continued. “You know, if they want Trump’s fingerprints, they could have just looked at the Cheetos dust on his Diet Coke cans.”

Fallon later zinged Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., as a “crushing disappointment” during a picture breakdown of the legal woe facing the former president. He also imagined Trump’s own, well, unique definitions of various law terms.