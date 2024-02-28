EntertainmentDonald Trump2024 electionJimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Jabs Donald Trump's Stormy Daniels Move With A Blast From The Past

The "Tonight Show" host imagined history repeating itself.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday mocked attempts by Donald Trump’s legal team to block porn actor Stormy Daniels from testifying against the former president in his hush-money trial, which is slated to begin in March.

“Trump was like, ‘Can I maybe offer you some money to not say anything?’” joked Fallon, imagining history repeating itself with Trump’s bid to prevent Daniels from taking the stand.

Fallon also poked fun at Republican front-runner Trump and President Joe Biden over their planned competing visits to the U.S. southern border, both scheduled for Thursday.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

