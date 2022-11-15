Donald Trump made his father-of-the-bride speech for daughter Tiffany Trump all about himself in a spoof bit by Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon riffed on the weekend’s nuptials at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in his monologue, also throwing shade at the former president’s other children, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

There was also a dig at Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who may well end up as Trump’s main rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.