Jimmy Fallon Imagines Donald Trump's Wedding Speech For Tiffany And… Wow

"The Tonight Show" host also dinged Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump made his father-of-the-bride speech for daughter Tiffany Trump all about himself in a spoof bit by Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon riffed on the weekend’s nuptials at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in his monologue, also throwing shade at the former president’s other children, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

There was also a dig at Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who may well end up as Trump’s main rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Watch Fallon’s monologue here:

