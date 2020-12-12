Fallon Taunts Trump With Fake Magazine Honors After Time Person Of The Year Snub

Jimmy Fallon provided some cold comfort for Donald Trump after Time magazine snubbed the outgoing president as its 2020 Person of the Year in favor of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
On Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” host Fallon imagined the magazines that would have given the title to Trump’s allies ― such as “Field & Streaming” for Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, referencing that time a dark liquid oozed down the former New York mayor’s face during a press conference defending the president.
Check out Fallon’s full monologue here:
