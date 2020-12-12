ENTERTAINMENT

Fallon Taunts Trump With Fake Magazine Honors After Time Person Of The Year Snub

"The Tonight Show" host mocked the president's loss to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the publication's title.

Jimmy Fallon provided some cold comfort for Donald Trump after Time magazine snubbed the outgoing president as its 2020 Person of the Year in favor of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

On Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” host Fallon imagined the magazines that would have given the title to Trump’s allies ― such as “Field & Streaming” for Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, referencing that time a dark liquid oozed down the former New York mayor’s face during a press conference defending the president.

Check out Fallon’s full monologue here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Kamala Harris Joe Biden Donald Trump Entertainment Jimmy Fallon