Jimmy Fallon Mocks Elon Musk With Trump Snub Reason

Twitter’s billionaire owner Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on the platform but the former president said he sees no reason to return.
Instead, Trump has claimed he’ll continue on his own website Truth Social.
On Monday, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon suggested the real motive behind Trump’s current snub.
“I’m sorry, I can’t be on two failing sites at once,” he mimicked the ex-POTUS as saying, mocking both the performance of Trump’s service and the chaos that’s engulfed Twitter since Musk took over last month.
