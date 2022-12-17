Jimmy Fallon Mocks Elon Musk With A Post-Holidays Prediction

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Friday mocked Elon Musk for temporarily suspending multiple high-profile journalists from his social media platform, Twitter.
“Elon said the journalists were using social media to keep track of what he’s doing,” said Fallon. “Or as that’s also known, social media.”
Fallon then suggested what Musk may do following the holidays.
“I have a feeling that right after Christmas we’re going to see Elon Musk in line trying to return Twitter,” he joked.
Watch Fallon’s monologue here: