What's Hot

Time Flies By Faster As We Get Older. Here's Why.

21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Sen. Susan Collins Is Trying To Block Stricter Rules Protecting Endangered Whales

Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling Dazzle In Instantly Iconic 'Barbie' Teaser

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share Holiday Wishes One Day After Netflix Drop

String Of Resignations May Threaten Plans To Take Trump's Truth Social Public: Report

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

Brittney Griner Breaks Silence After Release From Russian Prison

United Nations Rips 'Dangerous Precedent' Of Elon Musk's Chilling Crackdown On Journalists

Watch ‘White Lotus’ Actors Panic When They Accidentally Spoiled The Ending Last Month

Dino Danelli, Founding Drummer Of The Rascals, Dies At 78

Entertainment
TwitterJimmy Fallonelon musk

Jimmy Fallon Mocks Elon Musk With A Post-Holidays Prediction

The "Tonight Show" host jabbed Twitter's billionaire owner for banning journalists from the platform.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Friday mocked Elon Musk for temporarily suspending multiple high-profile journalists from his social media platform, Twitter.

“Elon said the journalists were using social media to keep track of what he’s doing,” said Fallon. “Or as that’s also known, social media.”

Fallon then suggested what Musk may do following the holidays.

“I have a feeling that right after Christmas we’re going to see Elon Musk in line trying to return Twitter,” he joked.

Watch Fallon’s monologue here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community