Jimmy Fallon Separates Fact And Fiction Of COVID-19 Vaccines — With A Wink

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon wanted to clear up a few wacky misconceptions about the vaccine on Thursday ― and take a shot at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

In a “Fact vs. Fiction” bit to mark the CDC’s new guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans, Fallon said, “Fact: People should still avoid travel. Fiction: But it’s all good if you’re a senator from Texas.”

Cruz recently caught flak for heading to Cancun, Mexico, while his state suffered extreme winter weather and widespread power outages.

In another setup, the host said it was a fact that “you may have to show proof of age to get the vaccine” but it was fiction that “anyone who says, ‘Did you see “60 Minutes” last night?’ will be escorted to the front of the line.”

If laughter is the best medicine, the comedian was at least doing his part for the nationwide rollout.