Jimmy Fallon Unearths Wild George Santos Video: 'Never Seen ID Theft Happen In Real-Time'

"The Tonight Show" host found old footage of the first-year New York Republican and couldn't believe it.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Friday chimed in on the scandals engulfing Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who fabricated multiple details about his background to win election to Congress in the November midterms ― and is now under investigation over his campaign donors and contributions.

Fallon unearthed footage from a live TV debate that Santos had with Democratic rival Robert Zimmerman on CBS New York’s “The Point with Marcia Kramer” in October, when the candidates were asked to name favorite family traditions.

Zimmerman went first and talked about his family watching holiday movies in their sweats while eating food including Haagen-Dazs ice cream.

Santos, who state and local Republicans are now demanding resign from Congress, then gave a strikingly similar answer.

“Every moment we can get together .. that’s sweat pants, pints of Haagen-Dazs all over the place,” he said.

Fallon couldn’t believe it.

“That’s for real,” the late night host said about the video, cracking: I’ve never seen identity theft happen in real-time.”

Watch from the 2:45 point here:

