GOP Rep. George Santos' Space Role Gets The Treatment From Jimmy Fallon

Serial liar Rep. George Santos’ (R-N.Y.) surprise inclusion on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee provided the comic content for Jimmy Fallon’s monologue on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”
Fallon mockingly imagined Santos ― who has been accused of fabricating multiple details about his background, including his family history and his career ― struggling to define simple space terms.
Such as... “orbit,” which Fallon suggested the embattled congressman would say was “that article written after someone dies.”
Watch the video here: