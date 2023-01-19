What's Hot

GOP Rep. George Santos' Space Role Gets The Treatment From Jimmy Fallon

"The Tonight Show" host imagined the serial liar Republican defining simple space terms, to comic effect.
Serial liar Rep. George Santos’ (R-N.Y.) surprise inclusion on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee provided the comic content for Jimmy Fallon’s monologue on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon mockingly imagined Santos ― who has been accused of fabricating multiple details about his background, including his family history and his career ― struggling to define simple space terms.

Such as... “orbit,” which Fallon suggested the embattled congressman would say was “that article written after someone dies.”

Watch the video here:

