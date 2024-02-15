EntertainmentJimmy FallonGeorge Santostom suozzi

Jimmy Fallon Compares Resumes Of George Santos And The Guy Who Replaced Him

The "Tonight Show" host found some remarkable differences between the two.
Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday spotted key differences between the resumes of fallen fabulist George Santos and Tom Suozzi, the Democrat who replaced him in the House of Representatives.

Suozzi defeated Republican Mazi Melesa Pilip in a special election for New York’s 3rd Congressional District to succeed the indicted Republican Santos after he got expelled.

But Suozzi had another showdown to win on “The Tonight Show”: a battle of career accomplishments with Santos, who lied often about his.

“For instance, under education, Suozzi put B.A. from Boston College. Santos put Ph.D. from Hogwarts,” Fallon cracked as he went through other topics.

“For languages, Suozzi put English and Italian. Santos put Dothraki and Na’vi,” he quipped, referencing the fictional languages from “Game of Thrones” and “Avatar,” respectively.

Check out the other comparisons beginning at 2:41 here:

