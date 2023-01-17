Jimmy Fallon Imagines George Santos’ Latest Lie And TBH He Could Have Said It

Jimmy Fallon returned to mocking scandal-hit Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon imagined Santos’ tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.

The late night host set up the gag with tributes to the late civil rights leader from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

He then suggested how Santos had honored King:

“MLK and I were best friends — I’ll always remember how much of an inspiration I was to him.”

Santos faces increasing calls to resign from Congress after it emerged he made up various details about his background. The financing of his campaign is also now under investigation.

On Friday, Fallon unearthed a video of Santos which he joked showed “identity theft happen in real time.”