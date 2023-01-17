What's Hot

Arizona Dad Seeking Answers After Son Dies In State Care

Jeremy Clarkson Attempts A Second Public Apology For 'Horrible' Meghan Markle Column

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The 1 Massive Flaw In Trump's Latest Defense

Seth Meyers Taunts Kevin McCarthy With Old Clip That's Very Awkward Now

New York Republican Calls On Feds To Freeze George Santos' Campaign Funds

Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Film Legend, Dies At 95

London Police Officer Admits Multiple Counts Of Rape

Leslie Jones Burns 'Melting Candle' Mitch McConnell In 'Daily Show' Takedown

Biden Slams GOP Efforts To Silence Discussions Of Systemic Racism

See Marisa Abela Transform Into Amy Winehouse For Upcoming Biopic

Twitter Sued Over Data Breach After Hack Site Claims 200 Million Compromised Accounts

Greta Thunberg Removed By Police From German Anti-Coal Protest

EntertainmentJimmy FallonGeorge Santos

Jimmy Fallon Imagines George Santos’ Latest Lie And TBH He Could Have Said It

"The Tonight Show" host suggested a real doozy from the scandal-hit first-year Republican congressman.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon returned to mocking scandal-hit Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon imagined Santos’ tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.

The late night host set up the gag with tributes to the late civil rights leader from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

He then suggested how Santos had honored King:

“MLK and I were best friends — I’ll always remember how much of an inspiration I was to him.”

Santos faces increasing calls to resign from Congress after it emerged he made up various details about his background. The financing of his campaign is also now under investigation.

On Friday, Fallon unearthed a video of Santos which he joked showed “identity theft happen in real time.”

Watch Fallon’s monologue here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community