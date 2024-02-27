EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallonthe tonight show

Jimmy Fallon Sums Up The State Of The GOP With 1 Very 'Awkward' Trump Moment

The exchange between Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) left the "Tonight Show" host cringing.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Assignment Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jimmy Fallon has discovered the Republican Party’s new official handshake.

The “Tonight Show” host spotted an awkward moment between Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) after the former president won South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary on Saturday.

The crowd booed Graham as soon as Trump mentioned his name and invited him onstage at his victory party.

“Unfortunately, things got even more awkward from there,” Fallon said.

As Graham went for a fist bump, Trump returned it with a high five, placing his open palm against Graham’s closed fist.

“Those two couldn’t be any older or whiter,” Fallon said.

“Course they had to pretend Trump did that on purpose, so now it’s the official Republican greeting,” he added.

Watch his roast, and the flub, below.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot