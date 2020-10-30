Hilariously Grim New Halloween Traditions Emerge In 'The Tonight Show' Hashtags

“The Tonight Show” called on viewers to answer the hashtag #NewHalloweenTraditions, and they came through in the most 2020 way possible.
Host Jimmy Fallon read the best of the responses on Thursday, calling this one the winner: “New Peanuts Special: It’s A Rapid Test, Charlie Brown.”
There were plenty of other darkly funny comments on a dark and not-so-funny year.
Watch above.
