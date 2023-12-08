What's Hot

EntertainmentRepublicansJimmy FallonRon DeSantis

Jimmy Fallon Reveals Republicans Who Look Like 'Harry Potter' Characters

"The Tonight Show" host found some magical "Harry Potter" matches for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Eric Trump and Ron DeSantis.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jimmy Fallon doesn’t need to be a wizard to realize the “similarities between Republicans and ‘Harry Potter.’ ” (Watch the video below.)

Riffing Thursday on Chris Christie’s complaint that fellow GOP presidential candidates treat Donald Trump like VoldemortHe Who Must Not Be Named ― Fallon and The Roots’ Tariq Trotter named several GOP figures who look like “Harry Potter” characters from the movies.

Our personal favorites were Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Eric Trump.

Fast-forward to 1:54 to check out their “HP” lookalikes:

Support HuffPost
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides