Jimmy Fallon joked on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” that he’s “actually not surprised” that Donald Trump -backed former football star Herschel Walker is reportedly climbing in the polls in his Georgia U.S. Senate seat race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“He’s somehow the most anti- and pro-abortion candidate of all time,” Fallon cracked about Walker. Walker is running on a staunch anti-abortion ticket and has faced accusations of hypocrisy over allegations he paid for two women to terminate their pregnancies. Walker denies the claims.