Jimmy Fallon's Instagram Bit Leads To Perfect Donald Trump Burn

Jimmy Fallon observed Wednesday that two people on Instagram can write the same caption yet post very different pictures. (See the video below.)

His musing was just a way into his “Picture This” bit, in which he imagined two famous people with the same message but incredibly dissimilar photos.

“The Tonight Show” host threw in some political jabs. For instance, he joked that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jared Kushner both wrote: “This makes my blood boil.” Only Schwarzenegger posted a photo of the Capitol riot and Kushner shared a photo of garlic.

But it was all just a warmup for his final compare-and-contrast for Barack Obama and Donald Trump, who wrote: “If there’s one thing that matters to me, this is it.” Obama put up a photo of his family. And Trump, well, check out the gag below.