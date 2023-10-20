Jimmy Fallon Floats A Scathing Slogan For Jim Jordan's Revived Speaker Bid

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jimmy Fallon is over Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) chaotic push to lead the House.

“After failing to get elected speaker of the House twice this week, congressman Jim Jordan said that he’s not dropping out and will keep running,” Fallon said on “The Tonight Show” Thursday.

“When Jordan said he was running a third time, even Nike was like: ‘just don’t.’”

Jordan lost a ballot by 20 votes on Tuesday and again by a worse margin on Wednesday.

On Thursday, he briefly backed a plan to give more power to the temporary speaker who replaced Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), then flip flopped and decided to keep trying.

Another vote is expected on Friday morning.