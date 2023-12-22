Jimmy Fallon Turns Good Polling News For Biden Into A Gen Z Campaign Burn

Jimmy Fallon on Thursday turned a promising poll for President Joe Biden into a punchline aimed at both the incumbent and GOP front-runner Donald Trump. But you might need a youth-slang dictionary to understand it. (Watch the video below.)
Noting an Economist/YouGov Poll that indicated young voters overwhelmingly prefer Biden over Trump in a possible 2024 rematch, “The Tonight Show” host joked: “Young voters are like, ‘Basically we’d rather have President Mid than President Sus.’”
“No cap, no cap,” he added after a beat.
Fast-forward to the 1:40 mark.
The takeaway from the poll is indeed a positive for Biden ― 53% percent of voters under 30 said they would support him while a mere 24% indicated they would back Trump.
The president’s appeal among youth, however, has been diminished by his stance on violence in the Middle East, according to a recent New York Times poll. Nearly three-quarters of voters ages 18 to 29 disapprove of the way Biden is handling the Israel-Hamas war, with many saying he is too supportive of Israel.
Trump now has 49% of the vote to Biden’s 43% in that under-30 demographic, a huge swing from when Biden led by 10 points back in July, the Times noted. Trump holds a 46-44 edge overall in a potential showdown next November, according to the NYT poll.