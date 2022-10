Jimmy Fallon had some fun with Joe Biden’s hot mic F-bomb on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

“Biden basically has 2 modes, sweet grandpa and Tarantino movie,” Fallon joked after the president was caught on camera telling a Florida official that “no one fucks with a Biden.”

Fallon then spoofed what happened next with some “exclusive footage.”

Cue plenty of R-rated chat from the president.