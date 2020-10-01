So maybe the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was a laughing matter. At least Jimmy Fallon found a way to make it one during his monologue on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday. (Watch it below.)

“My only wish for tonight is that you laugh at these jokes as much as Joe Biden laughed at President Trump,” the host said before showing a montage of Biden repeatedly chuckling in contempt at Trump’s comments.

Fallon then imitated the laughter and a musical beat came to him. And it was good.

Americans in need of positive vibes after the ugly debate just got some.