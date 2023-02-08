Joe Biden Messes With China In Spoof SOTU Entry On ‘The Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon joked about how President Joe Biden could have trolled China with his entrance to his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“The Tonight Show” host aired a spoof video of Biden riding into the House on a hot air balloon, a nod to the U.S. shooting down of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast at the weekend.

Advertisement

Fallon recorded his monologue before Biden’s address, but still made some accurate predictions as to how it would go down — from lots of clapping from Democrats to Republicans sitting still and “not having any fun.”