Sure, John Travolta is good at recreating the roles he made famous.

But late night host Jimmy Fallon gave him a run for his money in a “John Travolt-Off” on “The Tonight Show” Thursday.

The two men took turns taking on randomly selected parts from Travolta’s career, from Tony Manero in “Saturday Night Fever” to Vinnie Barbarino in the sitcom “Welcome Back, Kotter.”

Fallon looks like he practiced for this.

Watch the fun in the video clip above.