Jimmy Fallon Reveals The Intimately Bromantic Gift He Gave Justin Timberlake

Jimmy Fallon revealed Monday just how close he feels to pal Justin Timberlake during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” (Watch the video below.)

Asked by a fan to share the most “bromantic” thing they’ve done for each other, the “Tonight Show” host recounted his sweet gift for the “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” singer, saying he had “never talked about this.”

“For his 40th [birthday] I gave him half of a medallion that says ‘brothers forever,’” Fallon said, eliciting an “aw” from host Andy Cohen.

“So I have one half and he has one half,” Fallon continued, comparing their matching accessories to those of the Wonder Twins superheroes.

“Are you wearing it now?” asked another guest on the program, actor Sam Claflin.

“Yes, but not around my neck,” Fallon cracked.

Last year, they read “sweet tweets” about each other on the night Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel traded talk shows.

