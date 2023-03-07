What's Hot

Arizona Election Denier Sanctioned For 'Groundless' Lawsuit

Former RNC Spokesperson Calls Out Kari Lake's Election Lies To Her Face

Seth Meyers Thinks This Trump Nickname For DeSantis Is The 'F**king Winner’

Tucker Carlson Cherry-Picks Jan. 6 Footage To Deny There Was Any Insurrection

Stephen Colbert Spots Exact Moment Trump Speech Turned 'Real Creepy, Real Fast'

Two Americans Dead, Two Rescued After Violent Mexico Kidnapping

My Husband Treated Me Like A Queen ― And It Made Me Miserable

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Marlon Wayans Exposes Donald Trump Jr.’s Weirdest Habit

8 Foods You Should Never Try To Cook In A Cast Iron Skillet

'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Officially Announces Run For Congress

Notre Dame Cathedral Gets A Reopen Date After Years Of Reconstruction

Opinion: ‘Dilbert’ Cartoonist Scott Adams Gave Us A Master Class In White Grievance Manipulation

EntertainmentCelebritiesJimmy FallonJustin Timberlake

Jimmy Fallon Reveals The Intimately Bromantic Gift He Gave Justin Timberlake

The talk show host and singer are even closer than we thought.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon revealed Monday just how close he feels to pal Justin Timberlake during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” (Watch the video below.)

Asked by a fan to share the most “bromantic” thing they’ve done for each other, the “Tonight Show” host recounted his sweet gift for the “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” singer, saying he had “never talked about this.”

“For his 40th [birthday] I gave him half of a medallion that says ‘brothers forever,’” Fallon said, eliciting an “aw” from host Andy Cohen.

“So I have one half and he has one half,” Fallon continued, comparing their matching accessories to those of the Wonder Twins superheroes.

“Are you wearing it now?” asked another guest on the program, actor Sam Claflin.

“Yes, but not around my neck,” Fallon cracked.

Timberlake and Fallon first met at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, bonding over their mutual flop sweat before appearing onstage.

Last year, they read “sweet tweets” about each other on the night Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel traded talk shows.

Tight buds indeed.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community