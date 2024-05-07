EntertainmentJimmy Fallonthe tonight showKristi Noem

Jimmy Fallon Jokingly Spots Another Ridiculous 'Lie' In Kristi Noem's Book

"The Tonight Show" host mocked the South Dakota governor's head-scratching answers when she was asked if she had or hadn't met Kim Jong Un.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Assignment Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jimmy Fallon was completely baffled Monday by Kristi Noem’s apparent inability to remember what she wrote in her own book.

The Republican South Dakota governor gave bizarre, evasive answers in several interviews over the past two days, after it was reported that she appeared to have made up an anecdote about meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when she was a congresswoman.

Her spokesperson had already acknowledged on Friday that it was an error, and said it would be corrected.

Despite that, she refused to give straight answers when asked point blank on Sunday if she had met Kim or not.

“As soon as this was brought to my attention, I certainly made some changes and looked at this passage,” she said on CBS. “I’ve met with many, many world leaders. I’ve traveled around the world.”

Fallon was scratching his head on “The Tonight Show.”

“When it came to your attention?” he asked. “You wrote the book!”

“Meanwhile, that’s not the only lie in the book,” he joked, as a mock page from the memoir showed on screen. “Take a look at the dedication: ‘For my wonderful husband, Ryan Gosling.’”

Watch the rest of his roast below.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot