Jimmy Fallon (Dr.) Peppers Marjorie Taylor Greene With Jokes Over Latest Meltdown

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) earlier this week refused during a House hearing on the coronavirus pandemic to address Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious diseases expert who was the public face of the government response to the public health crisis, as “doctor.”

It was a “strong stance,” Jimmy Fallon mocked on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Then came the line: “She was like, ‘If you’re a real doctor, how come you’re not walking toward me with a straitjacket? That’s what a real doctor… thank you very much.’”

Fallon later noted how Dr. Pepper has passed Pepsi to become the second top soda brand in America, behind Coke. He then imagined Greene’s wild response — including a rant about “Mr. Pepper” not being “a real doctor.”