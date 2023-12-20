What's Hot

Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Marjorie Taylor Greene

"The Tonight Show" host burned the Georgia Republican with a stark reminder.
Jimmy Fallon had a short, sharp zinger for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after the far-right congresswoman whined at the weekend about being “sick and tired of the stupid people in Washington making horrible decisions.”

The “Tonight Show” host responded to Greene’s remarks at Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest” with a reminder of her promotion of conspiracy theories.

“Now if you’ll excuse me,” Fallon imagined Greene saying after. “I have a meeting with Skylar, Lord of the Serpent Creatures.”

The entertainer also mocked the 118th Congress, which is set to become one of the most unproductive ever.

“Do you know how hard it is to be the most unproductive Congress?” he asked. “It’s like being the highest person at a Fish concert. It’s very hard to do.”

Watch Fallon’s monologue here:

