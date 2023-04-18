Jimmy Fallon Imagines How The Inane Trump-DeSantis Attack Ad Battle May Escalate

The attack ads are slowly ramping up between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), his potential rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon imagined how the pair’s trading of blows may escalate — and go on and on.

Fallon also spitballed walkout music ideas for conservatives after President Joe Biden went on stage to Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” during his trip to Ireland last week.

Fallon first imagined Biden strutting out to Ginuwine’s “Pony.”

He then suggested mocking songs for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Donald Trump Jr., former first lady Melania Trump and more.