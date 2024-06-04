Jimmy Fallon Spots Telltale Sign Melania Trump Is Not ‘Fine’ After Guilty Verdict

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jimmy Fallon suspects Melania Trump is not “fine” following Thursday’s guilty verdict in her husband Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial.

“Trump said Melania is doing fine, but that this hush money trial has been very hard on her,” Fallon said on “The Tonight Show” Monday. “And you know Melania is boiling because whenever your spouse says, ‘I’m fine,’ they’re most definitely not fine.”

Advertisement

He added, “If you want to show Melania your support, send her a message on any of the five dating apps that she just joined.”

In a Fox News interview over the weekend, the former president spoke about how his wife is handling the news of his conviction.

“She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her,” he said. “I mean, she’s fine, but you know she has to read all this crap.”

He was found guilty by a New York jury on Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to mask a hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Advertisement