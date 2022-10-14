Jimmy Fallon Draws Wacky Parallel Between Trump And Michael Myers

Jimmy Fallon tied Donald Trump to “Halloween” villain Michael Myers and a new Burger King Whopper after the former president made false claims about other presidents’ record-storing habits.

On Sunday, Trump claimed that George H.W. Bush “took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and a former Chinese restaurant,” a remark that even took Bush’s son Jeb Bush by surprise.

"George H.W. Bush took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and a former Chinese restaurant where they combined them. So they're in a bowling alley slash Chinese restaurant."



The case Trump appeared to cite was actually one from “the National Archives and Records Administration – not the former presidents themselves,” which used secure facilities to temporarily store documents, FactCheck.org said. The Bush claim stemmed from the archive’s usage of a former bowling alley and Chinese restaurant to hold Bush’s records during the construction of his presidential library in the ’90s.

“Man, this guy just will not go away. Trump’s basically the real life version of Michael Myers,” quipped Fallon.

Fallon also discussed Burger King’s new Ghost Pepper Whopper, a sandwich that features ghost pepper cheese, jalapeños and an orange bun.

“That thing ain’t natural. I mean, seriously, why would you want a bun that’s freakishly, orange?” Fallon joked as he flashed an image of Trump.