Jimmy Fallon Just Can't Picture New Speaker Mike Johnson In Snappy Bit

Jimmy Fallon tried to introduce new House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to viewers on Thursday, but his efforts went comically awry. (Watch the video below.)

“Most people don’t really know who he is, so if you’re not familiar, here’s a picture of him,” the “Tonight Show” host said.

Photos of lots of Mikes and lots of Johnsons kept popping up who were not Mike Johnson and Fallon jokingly apologized for the errors.

The newly elected speaker, whose far-right views are quickly becoming known to followers of politics, has a mild white-guy mien that would probably never be confused with Magic Johnson. But a gag is a gag.

“Will somebody please get the right picture of Mike Johnson?” Fallon finally demanded.