Jimmy Fallon Flames MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Over Hardee's Run Gone Wrong

Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but mock pillow salesman and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell over the FBI’s apparent seizure of his phone outside of a Hardee’s drive-thru.

Lindell, the MyPillow CEO who was sued for spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, claimed on his talk show that he was recently stopped by FBI agents outside of the fast food restaurant near Mankato, Minnesota. A spokesperson for the FBI’s Denver field office told The Washington Post that a search warrant was executed at the location.

Advertisement

Fallon joked that Lindell’s story about the Hardee’s encounter looked like a Cameo video.

“That’s right, the FBI surrounded him at a Hardee’s. He knew something was up when the intercom was like, ‘So that’s one burger, one drink and step out of the car please, sir,’” Fallon said.