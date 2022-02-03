Jimmy Fallon Recommends Awkward Conversation Starter For Nathan Chen

Jimmy Fallon supplied the U.S. Winter Olympic team with conversation starters for Beijing on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday.

But maybe the athletes ought to come up with their own introductions to engage with competitors.

As Fallon viewed photos of the squad, he recommended that snowboarder Dusty Henricksen reach out by declaring himself “an Old Navy mannequin who was given a chance at life.”

The host jabbed at a dramatic image of Nathan Chen, who’s the U.S. favorite for gold in men’s figure skating. “Come, we haven’t much time to save the world through the power of dance,” Fallon intoned as Chen.