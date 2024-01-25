EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallon2024 election

Jimmy Fallon Flips Nikki Haley Campaign's Awkwardly-Worded Memo Back At Her

“I’m not sure that slogan is going to work," joked "The Tonight Show" host.
Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday found the funny in a memo written by Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s campaign ahead of her defeat to former President Donald Trump in the New Hampshire GOP primary.

“The Tonight Show” host seized on four words in the note, namely, “We aren’t going anywhere.”

“I’m not sure that slogan is going to work,” joked Fallon, before breaking it down to: “Nikki Haley: We aren’t going anywhere.”

It’s “not the best,” he added.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

